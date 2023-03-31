Phase one of Lincoln Airport expansion expected to be finished end of May

Behind the scenes: Lincoln Airport expansion
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With new flights now being offered at the Lincoln Airport, the interior of the facility is also undgergoing some changes.

In May, fliers will be able to utilize these news additions like two more gates, bringing the total number of gates to six, new windows to bring in more light, more food and drink options including a full restaurant once travelers pass security and a frequent fliers lounge.

The project started about a year and a half ago with the total cost of renovations being around $56 million. It is the largest project at the airport since it’s original construction in 1974.

Behind the scenes: Lincoln Airport expansion
N REPORT: Omar Brown and Evan Cooper talk to media after spring practice (3-30-23)
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
New destinations at LNK
