Phase one of Lincoln Airport expansion expected to be finished end of May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With new flights now being offered at the Lincoln Airport, the interior of the facility is also undgergoing some changes.

In May, fliers will be able to utilize these news additions like two more gates, bringing the total number of gates to six, new windows to bring in more light, more food and drink options including a full restaurant once travelers pass security and a frequent fliers lounge.

The project started about a year and a half ago with the total cost of renovations being around $56 million. It is the largest project at the airport since it’s original construction in 1974.

