Windy and much cooler Friday

Brad's Friday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong storm system will begin to move to the east of Nebraska on Friday and in its wake windy and colder temperatures expected. Snow and windy conditions will remain in far northern Nebraska with a few isolated showers in southern Nebraska. Very windy conditions expected Friday night into early Saturday morning. Not as windy on Saturday with sunshine and seasonal afternoon temperatures. Sunday will be breezy and warmer with temperatures rebounding into the lower to mid 70s for parts of Nebraska.

Winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for parts of northern Nebraska until early Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow will create low visibility and icy roads.

Snow and blowing snow for parts of northern Nebraska Friday.
Snow and blowing snow for parts of northern Nebraska Friday.(koln)

Heaviest snow will fall in far northern and northwestern Nebraska during the day Friday into Friday night.

Up to 6 inches of snow possible in parts of the Panhandle and Cherry County.
Up to 6 inches of snow possible in parts of the Panhandle and Cherry County.(koln)

Windy advisory until 7 AM Friday morning for the Lincoln area. A new wind advisory will go into effect at 5 pm Friday afternoon through 7 AM Saturday morning. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts 45 to 55 mph.

Wind Advisory Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Wind Advisory Friday night into early Saturday morning.(koln)

