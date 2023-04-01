3 injured in 2 separate overnight Omaha shootings

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two shootings early Saturday left a total of three people with injuries, police say.

Shooting at 8901 North 30th Street

According to Omaha Police, the first shooting happened around 1:43 a.m. at 8901 North 30th Street.

Two victims in the shooting, aged 28 and 25, arrived at CUMC - University Campus via private vehicle and were then sent by medics to Bergan Mercy for treatment.

Shooting near 3200 North 30th Street

The second shooting happened just minutes after the first. Police responded to the scene near 3200 North 30th Street at 1:55 a.m.

A 35-year-old gunshot victim was taken to Immanuel Hospital via private vehicle and then transported to Bergan Mercy for further treatment.

The victim allegedly told officers that he was driving on 30th Street when someone in a dark-colored SUV shot him.

The investigations into both shootings are still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

