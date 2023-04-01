Grand Island grad Isaac Traudt transfers to Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Grand Island basketball star Isaac Traudt is transferring from Virginia to Creighton.

Traudt made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning. He entered the portal earlier this week after sitting out this season at Virginia as a redshirt freshman.

Traudt was the top Nebraska prep basketball recruit in 2022. He was awarded Gatorade’s Nebraska boys basketball player of the year in 2022 while averaging 23.8 points per game. The four-star recruit initially chose Virginia over offers from Nebraska, North Carolina and Creighton among others. Now, he joins Creighton following the Bluejays’ run to the Elite Eight.

