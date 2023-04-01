Habitat for Humanity hosts building workshop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One organization taught Lincoln women how to work together, and maybe add a few more tools to their tool box.

The Women Build Campaign, organized by Habitat for Humanity, hosted a building workshop at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Studio on Saturday. It’s an event where women are coming together to build household items.

The Women Build Campaign has been going on for eight months. It’s a national campaign that teaches women how to build and construct a home.

Deanna Walz, the director of development and marketing for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln, said women are negatively affected by the issue of finding safe and affordable housing. The big event for the campaign is in May when volunteers devote a day to building a town home for a family in need. On Saturday, they raised more money for the cause by helping Lincoln women try their hand at building a coffee table.

“We wanted to do the event today as a way to empower women in our community to do something they haven’t though they could do,” Walz said.

The Women Build Workshops are being held every Saturday this month and are already sold out. It costs $50 to be part of these events and that money goes towards Women Build 2023 Campaign.

The campaign has raised $45,000 with a $50,000 goal for women in need of safe and affordable housing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.