Habitat for Humanity hosts building workshop

The Women Build Campaign, organized by Habitat for Humanity, hosted a building workshop at the...
The Women Build Campaign, organized by Habitat for Humanity, hosted a building workshop at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Studio on Saturday.(10/11 NOW)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One organization taught Lincoln women how to work together, and maybe add a few more tools to their tool box.

The Women Build Campaign, organized by Habitat for Humanity, hosted a building workshop at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Studio on Saturday. It’s an event where women are coming together to build household items.

The Women Build Campaign has been going on for eight months. It’s a national campaign that teaches women how to build and construct a home.

Deanna Walz, the director of development and marketing for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln, said women are negatively affected by the issue of finding safe and affordable housing. The big event for the campaign is in May when volunteers devote a day to building a town home for a family in need. On Saturday, they raised more money for the cause by helping Lincoln women try their hand at building a coffee table.

“We wanted to do the event today as a way to empower women in our community to do something they haven’t though they could do,” Walz said.

The Women Build Workshops are being held every Saturday this month and are already sold out. It costs $50 to be part of these events and that money goes towards Women Build 2023 Campaign.

The campaign has raised $45,000 with a $50,000 goal for women in need of safe and affordable housing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Nebraska teen referred to court for threatening school shooting, county attorney says
Joshua Larsen
Lincoln man takes plea deal in homicide case
6 News has learned more information about remains found on Rainwood Road last month.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains

Latest News

Driver arrested after hit-and-run, spitting on trooper
One dead in Merrick County after vehicle strikes power pole
3 injured in 2 separate overnight Omaha shootings
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules