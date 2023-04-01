Jaz Shelley returning for fifth year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jaz Shelley announced via Twitter on Friday that she will return to Nebraska for her fifth year. The senior guard has played the last two seasons at Nebraska after transferring in from Oregon back in 2021.

No place like home. pic.twitter.com/ZDsJrMqXQw — Jaz Shelley (@JazShelley) March 31, 2023

In the last two seasons Shelley has scored a combined 896 points. At just 5′9 Shelley also put up career numbers defensively racking up 52 blocks and 113 steals. Shelley also saw success from beyond the arc, shooting 38 percent from three in just two seasons.

The news comes after her Australian counter part Issie Bourne announced earlier this week that she will not return for a fifth year at Nebraska.

