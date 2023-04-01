Lincoln Stars take down Waterloo 4-3

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars took down the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-3 on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Jared Mangan struck first for the Stars, scoring in the first period to give Lincoln the early lead. Waterloo answered with two quick goals in the second period, but the Stars rallied with three straight unanswered goals. Doug Grimes, German Yavash and Mason Marcellus all scored within eight minutes of each other, giving them a two goal lead entering the final period.

Wahoo scored once more in the final minute of the contest, but the Stars held on to land the one-goal victory. Lincoln improves to 32-22 with the victory. They’ll take on the Black Hawks again tomorrow at the Ice Box.

