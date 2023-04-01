Lincoln Stars take down Waterloo 4-3

By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars took down the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-3 on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Jared Mangan struck first for the Stars, scoring in the first period to give Lincoln the early lead. Waterloo answered with two quick goals in the second period, but the Stars rallied with three straight unanswered goals. Doug Grimes, German Yavash and Mason Marcellus all scored within eight minutes of each other, giving them a two goal lead entering the final period.

Wahoo scored once more in the final minute of the contest, but the Stars held on to land the one-goal victory. Lincoln improves to 32-22 with the victory. They’ll take on the Black Hawks again tomorrow at the Ice Box.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Rhule announces Dallas as new flight destination out of Lincoln
Huskers help Lincoln airport announce new jet service to top destinations
Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln Police say double homicide victims were struck ‘more than once’
Lincoln teen charged in father's stabbing death wants case moved to juvenile court
Lincoln teen charged in father’s death wants case transferred to juvenile court
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Isaac Traudt transfers to Creighton.
Grand Island grad Isaac Traudt transfers to Creighton
Michigan's Keke Tholl hits a 2-run homerun in the 3rd.
Nebraska falls to Michigan in series opener
Jaz Shelley scored a career-high 37 points at Minnesota.
Jaz Shelley returning for fifth year
Shelley returning for a fifth year
Jaz Shelley returning for fifth year