Lincoln trans community rallies at Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - International Transgender Visibility Day was honored with rallies and marches all across the United State on Friday. The Star City was no different.

Multiple events shined a light on the trans community in Lincoln as pending legislation in the state would have a big effect on minors.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, there are roughly 1.6 million trans youth in the U.S., and many of them in Lincoln, alongside friends and family, spent a good part of the day rallying and protesting.

It was a day of celebration.

“When we come together as a community like this, it brings joy,” said Anna Nesmith, a Lincoln High senior.

It’s also a day of anger and mourning as trans youth in the state face legislation that they say would negatively impact them.

As it’s written now, LB574 would ban all gender-affirming care to minors in Nebraska, which would affect some Lincoln High Students.

“I feel like I’m losing all of my rights, and people don’t see me as a person or see me as human,” said a Lincoln High Student.

There was an afternoon walk out at Lincoln High School on Friday which saw a small group of students and community organizers marching about a mile toward the Capitol, aiming to speak with state senators and denounce LB574.

“What trans visibility day is for me is speaking out against this and saying, ‘no, no, we are still human just like everyone else,’” said a Lincoln High student.

The bill advanced past the crucial first round of voting a couple weeks ago, but State Senator Kathleen Kauth, who created it, said that she plans to amend it to not go after hormone treatments or puberty blockers. Instead, only banning gender-affirming surgeries on minors.

Kauth’s office did not respond to a request for comment on making the rally on Friday, but she has said she wants to prevent teens from making a decision they might later regret.

For many opponents, her proposed amendment is not really a compromise, saying surgery isn’t at all common for trans youth in the state.

“They’re arguing a non-issue,” Maghie Miller Jenkins, community organizer. “It’s fearmongering and fear tactics, and they’re just changing it up to make it more palatable.”

There is no hard date set for when LB574 will take the legislature floor again for its second round of voting, but it could be in the weeks to come. Even as opposing state senators slow down the session to hamstring the bill.

