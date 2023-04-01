National U Text. U Drive. U Pay. Crackdown aims to reduce crashes from distracted drivers

Using cellphone while driving.
Using cellphone while driving.(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The national U Text. U Drive. U Pay. Crackdown is directed at reducing the number of crashes caused by distracted drivers. During the national campaign, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the crackdown though saturation patrol.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will increase the number of deputies working during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Monday and ending Sunday, April 09, 2023.

The additional deputies will patrol in marked patrol cars and concentrate their efforts on distracted driving violations which specifically include the use of handheld wireless communication devices.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the crackdown will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Airport announces new service to seven top destinations.
Lincoln Airport announces direct flights to seven popular destinations
Nebraska teen referred to court for threatening school shooting, county attorney says
Joshua Larsen
Lincoln man takes plea deal in homicide case
Police arrested 32-year-old Lance Buss for robbery
Lincoln Police locate stolen car, arrest man for robbery
6 News has learned more information about remains found on Rainwood Road last month.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains

Latest News

Jontu, a 15-year-old male Greater one-horned rhino died Tuesday, March 28, 2023
15-year-old rhinoceros at Omaha Zoo euthanized after health complications
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old
Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old
Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old
Nebraska teen referred to court for threatening school shooting, county attorney says
Nebraska teen referred to court for threatening school shooting, county attorney says