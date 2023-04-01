National U Text. U Drive. U Pay. Crackdown aims to reduce crashes from distracted drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The national U Text. U Drive. U Pay. Crackdown is directed at reducing the number of crashes caused by distracted drivers. During the national campaign, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the crackdown though saturation patrol.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will increase the number of deputies working during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Monday and ending Sunday, April 09, 2023.

The additional deputies will patrol in marked patrol cars and concentrate their efforts on distracted driving violations which specifically include the use of handheld wireless communication devices.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the crackdown will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

