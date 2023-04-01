Weekend Forecast: Warmer and Breezy

Friday Evening Forecast Update
By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures should be closer to and above average for much of the area Saturday and Sunday. Winds should not be as strong as the last couple of days for the majority of the weekend. There could be some precipitation and windy days next week as another storm system moves through the region.

Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph early should decrease and become west at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s for most of the area. Sunday is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 70s for much of the area. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph becoming north late. There could be some isolated to scattered showers in parts of Northern and Western Nebraska Sunday evening.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Roller coaster temperatures are in the forecast for most of next week. A storm system could impact the area Tuesday and Wednesday with windy conditions and precipitation chances.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

