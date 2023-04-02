Branched Oak Observatory invites visitors to view the stars

It was a night of star gazing at the Branched Oak Observatory Saturday night for the Messy Messier Marathon.(John Grinvalds)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At the Branched Oak Observatory, Saturday night was all about bringing the skies down to Earth.

The ‘Messy Messier Marathon’ invited dozens of star-gazers to the growing observatory, challenging them to spot celestial objects, some of which were first discovered by comet-hunter Charles Messier. While Messier wanted to avoid seeing them at first, those objects have become essential viewing for amateur astronomers.

Michael Sibbernsen, co-founder of the observatory, said he’s been passionate about night skies since he first looked into a telescope as a little kid.

“It still hits me to this moment,” Sibbernsen said. “I can still feel that incredible sense of wonder, seeing this in the sky. and what I want to do is to pass on that sense of wonder for this incredible universe we live in to other people.”

The event was free to the public and lasted until about midnight. Branched Oak Observatory will be hosting another event, a meteor shower viewing party, on April 22nd at 10 p.m.

