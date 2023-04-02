Christopulos claims gold on Big Ten vault finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KOLN) - Taylor Christopulos highlighted three Nebraska men gymnasts who collected medals at the 2023 Big Ten Championships on Saturday night. Christopulos claimed the vault title, NU’s first event champion since Anton Stephenson claimed the vault title in 2019. Freshman Nathan York claimed the bronze on floor (14.325) for the Huskers, and Donte McKinney earned the bronze on high bar (14.475), a career-high for the two-time All-American.

Christopulos was also named a first-team All-Big Ten selection while York and McKinney earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Pommel Horse

Christopulos jump started the meet for the Huskers registering a 12.95 on pommel horse. Cooper Giles followed, scoring a 12.725. Travis Wong capped the rotation for NU after putting up a 13.425, finishing in sixth-place.

Floor

Transitioning to floor, Moritz Mueller led off for the Nebraska competitors collecting a 13.875. Not far behind, Christopulos earned a score of 13.85. York anchored the lineup with an impressive score of 14.325, claiming third place overall to collect the bronze medal on floor.

Rings

Freshman Asher Cohen led the third rotation for the Huskers, putting up a 13.75 and claiming a sixth-place finish. Sophomore Chris Hiser notched a 13.65, and captain Liam Doherty-Herwitz scored a 13.875 for Nebraska, finishing in fifth place.

Vault

After a brief touch period, the competition transitioned into the three final events of the night. Christopulos opened the Huskers’ lineup where he showed out with a 14.90 to take the gold and earn the individual conference title on vault. This marks Nebraska’s second vault winner and first since Anton Stephenson in 2019. Zac Tiderman capped the event after collecting a 14.025 for NU.

Parallel Bars

Moving to parallel bars, Cohen opened for NU scoring a 13.30. Team captain Christopulos capped the rotation after claiming a score of 13.525 to earn a sixth-place podium finish.

High Bar

McKinney showed out for his Big Ten’s performance, notching a 14.475 to take the bronze medal for a third-place finish. Tiderman carried the energy for Nebraska where he put up a 14.025 for a sixth-place finish.

Illinois had three conference champions including Connor McCool on floor (14.725), Ashton Anaya on rings (14.475), and Ian Skirkey on pommel horse (14.80). Penn State’s Josh Karnes claimed the parallel bars title (14.35) and Michigan’s Fred Richard took the title on horizontal bar (14.725).

Michigan’s Fred Richard was named Gymnast of the Championships, while Michigan’s head coach Yuan Xiao earned Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second-consecutive year, a unanimous selection from the conference coaches. Richard also claimed the all-around title last night during the first day of competition (85.950). Taylor Christopulos was awarded Big Ten Gymnast of the Year accolades.

Up Next

The Huskers return to competition Friday, April 14, for the qualifier round of the NCAA Championships at Penn State. Session I is set to begin at noon while Session II will begin at 6 p.m. (CT). Fans can keep up with live updates by following @NebraskaMensGymnastics on Instagram and Twitter.

