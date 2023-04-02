Huskers drop final game to Wolverines, 4-2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (25-12, 5-2 Big Ten) fell to Michigan in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium. The Wolverines (17-14, 3-3 Big Ten) claimed the series victory after winning, 4-2.

Katelyn Caneda led the Nebraska offense, finishing 2-for-2 on the day with one RBI while Sydney Gray added a solo home run. Ellie Mataya and Lexie Blair each added two hits for Michigan while Blair tallied two RBI as well.

Sarah Harness (8-4) recorded the loss in the circle for the Huskers. Harness pitched 3.1 innings, giving up five hits and four runs (three earned). Wallace added 3.2 innings of work, holding the Wolverines to three hits.

Lauren Derkowski moved to 11-6 on the season after earning the win for the Wolverines. Derkowski pitched the complete game, giving up seven hits while striking out seven.

Sydney Gray put Nebraska ahead, 1-0, in the second inning with a leadoff home run.

The Wolverines responded with two runs in the third. With one out, Ellie Mataya hit a single down the left field line. Blair followed with a double to left center, scoring Mataya, while Blair scored on an NU fielding error. Two groundouts got the Big Red out of the inning, but Michigan took the 2-1 lead.

Michigan added two more runs in the top of the fourth to extend its lead to 4-1. With one out, two singles and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases. Wallace entered the circle for the Huskers. A wild pitch scored one runner. Audrey LeClair reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring the second run of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Huskers looked to rally back. With one out, singles from Ava Bredwell and Courtney Wallace put runners on first and second. Billie Andrews was walked to load the bases. Katelyn Caneda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bredwell, and cutting into the Michigan lead. NU went into the sixth inning down, 4-2.

Both teams were held scoreless through the sixth and seventh inning as the Wolverines secured the 4-2 victory.

The Huskers return to action next weekend, April 7-9, in College Park for a three-game series against Maryland. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m. (CT). On Saturday, the Huskers and the Terrapins will face off at 1 p.m. while the final game is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. (CT). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.