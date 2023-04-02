Huskers respond with run-rule victory over Wolverines

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team (25-11, 5-2 Big Ten) responded with an 8-0 run-rule victory in five innings over Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium to even the series at 1-1. A two-out six-run inning powered the Huskers past the Wolverines (16-14, 2-3 Big Ten).

Brooke Andrewsand Ava Bredwell both recorded two-run homers in the fifth while Katelyn Caneda, Abbie Squier and Caitlynn Neal each added two hits on the day.

Courtney Wallace (16-7) held Michigan to one-hit while recording her fourth shutout of the season. Wallace went the distance, pitching the complete game and striking out three batters. Jessica LeBeau (6-8) recorded the lost for the Wolverines. LeBeau pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four hits and four runs. The Huskers got on the board early with a two-run second inning. Sydney Gray led off with a walk, advancing to second after Brooke Andrews was hit by a pitch. 

Abbie Squier grounded out, advancing the runners to second and third. Caitlynn Neal drove in the first run of the day with a single up the middle. Ava Bredwell drove in the second run, reaching on a fielder’s choice, scoring Andrews. Nebraska went ahead, 2-0.The Wolverines recorded their only hit of the day during the fifth inning. Ellie Sieler led off with a single up the middle. Two strikeouts and a ground out got the Big Red out of the inning. A two-out six-run fifth inning helped secure the run-rule victory. Katelyn Caneda led off with a single to center field. With two outs, Brooke Andrews homered to left center, scoring two.

 Abbie Squier followed with a single through the right side. Squier reached third after a wild pitch and a passed ball. Neal drove in Squier with a single to right center. Bredwell added the second homer of the inning with a two-run shot to left center. Wallace reached after being walked, advancing to second after Billie Andrews was hit by a pitch. Caneda singled up the middle to load the bases. Mya Felder singled to left center, driving in the winning run, as NU secured the run-rule 8-0 victory. 

The Huskers return to action Sunday, April 2 for the final game of the series against Michigan. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. (CT). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. The game will also be broadcasted live on Nebraska Public Media.

