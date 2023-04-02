Monday Forecast: “Cooler” & breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start of the week will bring cooler, breezy conditions plus the chance for precipitation in some areas of the 1011 region.

Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday and bring the chance for rain and snow to some portions of the 1011 region. For some, Monday is the calm before the strong storm system arrives on Tuesday bringing active weather to our area. High temperatures will hit the 40s to upper 50s, most areas will be near or below average for this time of year. It will be a breezy day with winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Monday morning through mid-afternoon will bring isolated rain showers to eastern areas. On the other hand, snow showers and flurries are possible throughout the day in the Panhandle and northwest.

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

Monday Skycast (koln)

Monday night will bring breezy conditions, cloudy skies and the chance for snow in the Panhandle & northwest. As we head into the early hours of Tuesday morning, a strong weather system builds into 1011 region and brings snow to Panhandle and northwest and rain/mixed precipitation to northcentral and northeastern areas. Low temperatures will fall to the 20s to 40s.

Monday Night Skycast (koln)

Tuesday Morning Lows (koln)

Things start to get a bit more active for Tuesday... the potent storm system moves through the area bringing significant accumulating snowfall potential to the northwestern half of the state, isolated to scattered rain, storms and possibly a few strong to severe storms possible for portions of the southeastern half, wildfire danger and windy conditions.

Starting with the snow & rain potential: Monday nights snow and rain will continue to push northeastward. Northeastern areas have the chance for isolated to scattered rain Tuesday morning to the afternoon. Snow will be likely throughout the day for northern areas, the Panhandle & west. The chance for isolated rain, thunderstorms and possibly a few strong to severe storms are possible in the southeast midafternoon to evening. High temperatures will span the 20s to the lower 80s across the state. It will be the coldest in the northwestern half (allowing for snow) and warmest in the southeastern half (allowing for rain, thunderstorms.) Tuesday will also bring windy conditions, winds cold be sustained between 15 to 25 mph in some areas with gusts to 40 to 50 mph.

Tuesday Skycast (koln)

Tuesday High Temperatures (koln)

Due to the potential for windy conditions and significant snowfall accumulation Monday night through Wednesday in the northwestern half of the state, Winter Storm Watches and Blizzard Warnings have been issued. When it’s all said and done, the highest amounts will likely fall in the Panhandle and northwest and then potential amounts rapidly decrease as you head southeastward.

Winter Weather Alerts: Monday -Wednesday (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential: Tuesday to Wednesday (koln)

As for the severe weather potential on Tuesday: The southeastern border is right on the edge of severe weather potential that extends to our eastward into Missouri and Iowa. However, a few isolated to scattered strong to severe storms may be possible along the border in the afternoon to evening hours. The main threats include damaging winds, damaging hail and one or two tornadoes are possible. While we are on the fridge of severe risk, there is the possibility that the risk may extend westward due to the timing and track of the strong weather system. Stick with us for the latest details as we get closer to Tuesday!

Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are possible in far southeastern areas. (koln)

Fire Weather Watch: Tuesday (koln)

Things quiet down weather wise for the second half of the work week. However, Wednesday is expected to be chilly and windy. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s by the holiday weekend. There will be the small chance for rain on Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (koln)

