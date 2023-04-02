Portion of South 48th Street to temporarily close Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The northbound lane of South 48th Street between South and Franklin Streets will be closed for water main repair from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Northbound traffic will resume after 5 p.m., but drivers should expect to be diverted into the turn lane. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

The recommended detour is South Street to South Cotner Boulevard to Sumner Street. The sidewalk on the east side of South 48th Street will be closed.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

