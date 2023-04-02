South 84th Street closures begin Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -South 84th Street from Sandalwood Drive to O Street will have north and southbound outside lane closures for the first part of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project beginning Monday. The sidewalk on the west side of South 84th Street will be closed.

This Lincoln on the Move project will make improvements to 84th Street between Sandalwood and Elizabeth drives. The project includes a mill and overlay of the existing surface and concrete repairs. Additional work using other funding sources includes pavement markings and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this Lincoln on the Move project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/LOTM or contact Mark Miller, LTU, at 402-416-5348 or mmiller@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is also available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

