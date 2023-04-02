Sunday Forecast: Seasonally warm & a bit breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The end of the week will go out with a spring-like bang... warm temperatures, breezy conditions and a few areas have the chance for rain.

The spring-like feel returns to the 1011 region Sunday! High temperatures will be near or above average across the state.... we will top out in the 60s to upper 70s. It will be a breezy start to the day with winds from the southwest between 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. Winds will turn northwesterly with the passing of a cold front and die down to 10 to 15 mph late in the day. Due to breezy warm and dry conditions, there is very high rangeland fire danger in many areas during the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny as we will have some mid to high level clouds move into the region by the afternoon and evening. In the afternoon, isolated rain showers will move into the west and continue to track eastward across the northern half of the state through the rest of the day.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered rain showers possible north of the I-80 corridor. (koln)

Seasonally warm low temperatures and the chance for isolated rain showers, or snow showers in the northwest, will also occur for Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will hit the 30s to mid 40s. The chance for isolated light rain showers will be in the north central and eastern areas. While the chance for snow will remain in the northwest along the northern border.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Isolated rain showers possible north of I-80. Snow is possible in the northwest & Panhandle. (koln)

The chance for precipitation will persist into Monday and temperatures will fall back to below average due to a cold front. High temperatures will only reach the 40s and 50s. It will be a bit of a breezy day with winds between 10 to 20 mph. Rain & snow showers will be possible throughout the day in the northwest, Panhandle, and north central areas. Isolated light rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the southeast near the Kansas border in the morning to afternoon. *Snow accumulations from Sunday night into Monday in the northwest, north-central areas will be an inch or less.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Rain and snow are possible in the portions of northwestern and northcentral Nebraska. Isolated rain showers or sprinkles are possible in the southeast and near the Kansas border. (koln)

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will bring a strong low-pressure system to the 1011 region that will bring the chance for significantly accumulating snow in the western half of the state, the potential for rain and thunderstorms to the eastern half, strong winds and wildfire danger. Stick with us for the latest forecast details as we get closer to Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watch: Tuesday to Wednesday (koln)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.