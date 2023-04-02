Tavern on the Square hosts April Fools’ Day comedy event

By John Grinvalds
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On April Fools’ Day, pranks and gags can be seen around on social media. A Lincoln business decided to put their own spin on Saturday’s holiday.

Tavern on the Square joined in on the fun by hosting an event called Comedy in the Square. Full of laughter, food and plenty of drinks, it’s the first event of its kind that the Tavern has put on.

“Still everyone coming out of winter and even that post-pandemic effect,” said Jesseca Marchand, Tavern on the Square. “We’re looking for fun things to do. So that’s what really spurred the idea of comedy is what’s something we can do in this space that we haven’t done before that this community would really enjoy.”

Comedy in the Square brought four Nebraska comedians into the heart of the Haymarket and more than 100 attendees. It’s something organizers said they hope to make a regular event in the future.

