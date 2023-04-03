3 killed in Dakota County crash

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - An accident involving multiple vehicles has left three people dead in Dakota County, Nebraska.

The county sheriff’s office says the accident happened northeast of Emerson on Highway 35 at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, April 3.

According to authorities, an Acura was traveling west on Highway 35 when it left its lane and sideswiped an eastbound Buick. The Acura then collided nearly head-on with a tractor and trailer that was traveling east on the highway.

Authorities say there were three people in the Acura and all three were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.

