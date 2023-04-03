Church hosts fundraiser for couple who lost their house in a fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In January, a Lincoln couple saw almost two decades of their lives go up in flames as a fire made their Vine Street home uninhabitable.

Since the blaze that took the life of one of their dogs, Angela and Leon Lloyd said the Lincoln community has stepped up to help them.

“The amount of support and love that my friends and family and honestly the community at large, total strangers, has been overwhelming.”

For the past couple of months, Leon and Angela have lived outside of the place they called home. First at a hotel, then with their daughter. Standing right on Vine, their home still bears the scars of its burns.

“We take a lot of pride in our home,” Angela said. “And so to see it just demolished is heartbreaking because we put literal blood, sweat and tears in there.”

But the couple said they didn’t have to face the tragedy alone. Chris Nealy and St. Mark’s United Methodist Church put on a fundraiser for the two on Sunday evening.

“Things have been such a whirlwind for them post-fire, and I just want to give them a sense of calmness,” Nealy said.

Now, Leon and Angela’s thoughts turn toward the future as they plan to re-make their home in a new image, but they said they’ll always keep the memories of the past close.

