Firefighters respond to house fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in north Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home near 20th and Groveland Streets at 2:48 p.m.

According to LFR, the fire affected the home and a detached garage. There was no damage to neighboring homes. The exact cost of the damage has yet to be calculated.

LFR said one resident was able to get out safely. No one was injured.

Details are still limited. Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

