Firefighters respond to house fire in north Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in north Lincoln Monday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in north Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home near 20th and Groveland Streets at 2:48 p.m.

According to LFR, the fire affected the home and a detached garage. There was no damage to neighboring homes. The exact cost of the damage has yet to be calculated.

LFR said one resident was able to get out safely. No one was injured.

Details are still limited. Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police release identity of 18-year-old killed at high school party
The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 14th and D Streets on Sunday.
LFR responds to fire in south Lincoln
File image
South 84th Street closures begin Monday
Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old

Latest News

Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt
Two missing inmates from CCC-O arrested in Arizona
Rob Jeffreys
Former Illinois prison director named new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services director
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in north Lincoln Monday afternoon.