Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education candidate profile: Annie Mumgaard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even numbered districts are on the ballot this year for Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education. There are two candidates running in each district (2, 4, 6) so all candidates will advance to the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Annie Mumgaard’s responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Annie Mumgaard

Political Party: Democrat

Occupation: Virtual Learning Coordinator, Univ. of Neb. State Museum

Why are you running for the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education? I am running for my third term as there is important work that is needed to be continued, completed, and started – and that all this work requires stable leadership. I am now a seasoned parent leader with a vision of a school system that will continue to be academically strong, serve the well-being of all the students and staff, that will be more deeply rooted in equity, and will serve our community for a long time into the future.

List a few positive achievements accomplished by the district. Where would you like to see improvement? I have served on the BOE for two terms. In that time the district has passed a $250 million dollar bond, built 3 schools, improved on the vast majority of all our buildings, drafted a strategic plan, drafted an education equity plan, hired a superintendent, and steered our district through an international pandemic.

We need to continue to strengthen and support our equity goals and close our achievement gaps. We need to continue to look at how we are creating and improving our buildings to be ones built for now and the future. We need to recommit ourselves to bettering our special education actions and outcomes. And we need to do all this while still making the easy and hard decisions on what is best for our student scholars and those who work with them.

What should be done to recruit and retain teachers and staff? We must first be known as a fair and equitable place of employment. I will support efforts that include:

· increasing wages as we are able, especially within those positions who have face-time with our children;

· offering the best health and retirement plans possible;

· and furthering initiatives that invest in the staff we have – we cannot overlook our experienced staff while looking for the next generation of dedicated teachers and employees.

How should a board member weigh funding education with the cost to Lincoln property owners? I will advocate for building the best budget we can that supports our students and staff, continues to maintain our properties, and cares for our community. LPS has an incredibly tried, true, and transparent budgeting system. We gather data, gather the needs of our district, which this next year will include salary increases, fixed cost increases, and ramping up our new schools, and we ask a lot of questions of what are needs versus wants. As a Board we look at all our revenue sources, impacts on our community, and decide our best course of action. I can promise you that I will advocate to use our process to the best of our abilities for our children and our community.

School boards across the country are facing increased political polarization. How should a member navigate policy tension with regard to a child’s education? I am an LPS Mom. I want the best for my kid. I want the best for yours. How do I do this as a board member? The Board has 3 jobs –create a yearly budget, set policy, and evaluate the Superintendent. If we are working to allocate our resources for high classroom impact, committing to ALL students that they will be provided the tools they need to prepare them to enter the world as productive community members, and have high expectations of and generous support for all who are on the LPS team, we are doing our job correctly. The board, and the community, must also operate with respect for each other in this hard work we are doing - preparing our children to be productive and happy members of our community.

