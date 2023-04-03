LIVE at 2PM: Governor Pillen to announce new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services director

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will announce the new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services director Monday at 2 p.m. CT.

Pillen and the new director will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly and acting Director Diane Sabatka-Rine.

You can watch the news conference when it begins in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

Sabatka-Rine took over as interim director after Scott Frakes resigned in the fall of 2022, a position he had held since 2015.

