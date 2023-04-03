Tuesday Forecast: Clash of Seasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An active weather day is setting up for the 1011 region.... it will be winter for some, spring for others and windy for all.

Tuesday will bring a mixed bag of weather activity across the state: snow possible in the north and northwest, slight chance for rain, thunderstorms and possibly a few strong to severe storms possible along the eastern border, Red Flag Warnings in the southern areas and windy conditions for all of us.

A potent weather system will lift through the 1011 region on Tuesday. Snow, rain and possibly some mixed precipitation will be likely north of the I-80 corridor Tuesday morning through the afternoon. Snow will be likely in western areas in the late afternoon to evening hours. The bulk of the precipitation will be done falling in the evening hours. However, far southeastern Nebraska and along the eastern border have the chance for rain, storms and possibly a few severe storms in the late afternoon to evening...(more on this risk below.) It will be a windy day with winds between 25 to 35 mph gusting up to 40 to 55 mph.

Snow possible throughout the day and tapering off at night for northwestern half of the state. Isolated rain showers or storms possible along the eastern border in the evening. (KOLN)

The snowfall is expected to be significant and bring moderate to heavy accumulation for portions of northern Nebraska Tuesday. Winter Weather Alerts are abundant across portions of north central, western areas & the Panhandle. Blizzard Warning will be in effect for portions of the Panhandle and Cherry County through Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory for Panhandle, western and central areas will being early Tuesday through Wednesday. Keep in mind that while the snow will be done Tuesday, winds conditions on Wednesday will cause blowing snow.

Winter Weather Alerts: Monday to Wednesday (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential: Monday Night to Wednesday (KOLN)

The chance for isolated strong to severe storms is possible in far southeastern areas in the late afternoon to evening hours. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. The bulk of the severe weather risk resides off to our east.

Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms possible in far southeastern areas. Main threats include damaging hail & winds. (KOLN)

Due to windy and dry conditions for portions of the south will result in a Red Flag Warning Tuesday afternoon to evening. Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly.

Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly. (KOLN)

As for Tuesday temperatures..... a wide range from the 20s to the 80s! It’ll be the coolest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will dry up Tuesday night but will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall to the teens to 20s due the passing of a cold front. These temperatures will likely feel MUCH colder due to windy conditions. Winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will be dry and colder, but windy conditions stick around. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day and result in mostly to partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be several degrees below average.... in the 30s to lower 50s. Winds will be between 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Windy to breezy conditions will continue through Saturday. Once we get through a chilly Wednesday, temperatures will be on the increase into the 70s for the weekend. There’s the small chance for rain on Sunday morning, the rest of the next 7 days looks to be dry.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.