Two cars damaged, no injuries reported after gunshots fired in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a report of gunshots downtown near The Railyard early Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a call at 2 a.m. about the incident and the caller reported seeing people running from an area near Canopy and R Streets.

Arriving officers found a Sedan and an SUV with bullet holes and around 50 shell casings from two different caliber handguns police said.

One of the vehicles struck several parked vehicles in the area.

No one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police non-emergency number at 402-441-6000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

