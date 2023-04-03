Two cars damaged, no injuries reported after gunshots fired in downtown Lincoln

Police are still working to figure out who fired shots in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.
Police are still working to figure out who fired shots in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a report of gunshots downtown near The Railyard early Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a call at 2 a.m. about the incident and the caller reported seeing people running from an area near Canopy and R Streets.

Arriving officers found a Sedan and an SUV with bullet holes and around 50 shell casings from two different caliber handguns police said.

One of the vehicles struck several parked vehicles in the area.

No one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police non-emergency number at 402-441-6000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 14th and D Streets on Sunday.
LFR responds to fire in south Lincoln
File image
South 84th Street closures begin Monday
Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Cooler and breezy
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
LIVE at 2PM: Governor Pillen to announce new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services director
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
It was a night of star gazing at the Branched Oak Observatory Saturday night for the Messy...
Branched Oak Observatory invites visitors to view the stars