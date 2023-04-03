Wood River man killed in Grand Island crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Wood River man has died following a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

Grand Island Police are investigating the crash involving a pickup and SUV that happened around 9:15 p.m. near Highway 30 and Old Highway 30 in the west part of Grand Island.

GIPD says 44-year-old Gary Salpas of Wood River, who was the driver of a pickup, was taken to CHI Health St. Francis, where he died from his injuries.

A 49-year-old Grand Island woman was driving the SUV. She and her 15-year-old daughter also suffered serious injuries. At this time, their condition is unknown. Grand Island police did not reveal their names.

Police are still investigating the crash to determine cause.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.