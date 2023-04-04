10th annual Good Life Halfsy opens for registration

Good Life Halfsy
Good Life Halfsy(Good Life Halfsy)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pink Gorilla Events announced on Tuesday that registration opened for the 10th annual Good Life Halfsy. The fall half-marathon is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in Lincoln.

The Good Life Halfsy has sold out every year since its inception. With just over 6,000 race bibs available, the Halfsy is anticipated to be the largest running event in the state this year. The race organizers are expanding the field to make this the largest Halfsy, yet.

“This is the Halfsy 10 years in the making and we can’t wait to welcome new and returning runners to the biggest and best Halfsy, yet,” said Jason Bakewell, race co-director. “We are so excited about our 10-year shirt and swag designs. Plus, we’re adding more course entertainment and redesigned start and finish visuals to celebrate.”

After eight sellout years, the race has become a tradition for many Nebraska runners.

“We are so appreciative of how the Nebraska running community has supported the Halfsy,” said Linda Brown, sponsorship director at Pink Gorilla Events. “For 10 years, we’ve been fortunate to put on a race that delivers a world-class experience from start to finish. This year we’re going to work hard to try to attract runners from all 50 states again. It’s so excited to see how the race has grown over the years.”

The race also supports a wide variety of non-profit organizations. The two featured charities are Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln and People’s City Mission. Pink Gorilla Events has been the catalyst for raising over $800,000 for community organizations since its founding in 2008 with the first Market to Market Relay Nebraska.

The race directors encourage participants to sign up early to take advantage of incentives offered during the first four days of public registration.

“We’ve got some great opening offers this year to celebrate year 10,” said Ben Cohoon, co-race director. “During priority registration, our new Smasher Gear hoodie has proven to be extremely popular with runners.”

Registration starts at $84 and increases as race day approaches. Learn more about the event and register at www.goodlifehalfsy.com.

