Another defendant in Sarpy County fireworks attack sentenced to prison

An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Another suspect in a 2022 fireworks attack on a Sarpy County family has been sentenced.

Jeremy Brown was in Sarpy County District Court Tuesday morning and sentenced to 3-4 years in prison for first-degree assault. Brown will get minus 61 days for time served.

The attack left two men seriously injured and was captured on a neighbor’s camera. One victim suffered burns to the head and broken ribs. Another had a broken eye socket.

Brown’s is the latest sentencing from the July 4 attack. In February, Brittany King was sentenced to prison for her alleged role in the attack. The youngest suspect, Maddix Foss, is still waiting on sentencing, with a scheduled date of April 18.

Three members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning as suspects in a July 4...
Three members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning as suspects in a July 4 fireworks attack that left several with burns and two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 40, left, and Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were each booked on one first-degree assault charge. Foss' mother, Brittany King, 37, was booked on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police release identity of 18-year-old killed at high school party
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska
Rob Jeffreys
Former Illinois prison director named new Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services director

Latest News

Austin Kelly is charged with robbery in connection with a murder at Fonner Park
Teenager to trial court in connection with Fonner Park murder
Wear Blue Wednesday for the CAC
Wear Blue Wednesday for the CAC
Brandon Dolezal
Former state trooper sentenced to prison for attempted enticement, child pornography
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny...windy...and cool
Taste of Omaha loses bid for liquor license