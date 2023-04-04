Drug Enforcement Administration announces spring Take Back Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners will host the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at more than 4,000 sites nationwide on Saturday, April 22, in an effort to safely collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Take Back sites will be open for collection between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at more than 150 locations across the DEA Omaha Division.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their home of unneeded medications – those that are old, unwanted or expired – that too often become a gateway to addiction.

“We’re encouraging families to look through their medicine cabinets and remove the temptation for experimentation that can come when others know you’re holding onto a medication,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “If you’re no longer using a prescription medication, we’re encouraging you to take this opportunity to stop by one of our Take Back sites where you can drop them off both safely and anonymously.”

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception in 2010.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit HERE.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.