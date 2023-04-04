Former state trooper sentenced to prison for attempted enticement, child pornography

Brandon Dolezal
Brandon Dolezal(Douglas County Court)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GERING, Neb. (KOLN) - A former state trooper was sentenced 40 to 56 years after being found guilty on two counts of attempted enticement and four counts of child pornography Monday.

According to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, 25-year-old Brandon Dolezal was sentenced to 10 to 12 years for each count of enticement and 5 to 8 years for each count of child pornography by Judge Travis P. O’Gorman in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Dolezal faces a total sentence of 40 to 56 years in prison for the charges.

The sentence will be served consecutively to the sentence of 20 to 40 years that Dolezal received in Sarpy County for the first degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Dolezal is also facing other charges in Douglas County, including six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. A pretrial hearing for the sexual assault case is scheduled for April 13.

