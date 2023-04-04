Huskers venture to K-State on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska treks south for a midweek matchup at Kansas State on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan. First pitch between the Huskers and Wildcats is set for 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.

Tuesday night’s game will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on Tuesday night on the Huskers Radio Network, which can be heard on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State

• Nebraska has faced off against Kansas State in 288 all-time meetings and holds a 171-117 record against the Wildcats.

• The two teams split a home-and-home two-game slate last season, with each team recording a win in their home ballpark.

• The Huskers’ last win over K-State in Manhattan came in a 6-1 victory over the Wildcats on April 11, 2017.

2-For-.400

• Nebraska is one of three teams nationally with two everyday starters hitting at least .400 this season at the plate.

• Max Anderson is hitting .410 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 32 RBI and 19 runs, while Brice Matthews is adding seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 39 RBI and 28 runs with a .404 hitting clip.

• The other two teams with at least two players hitting above .400 and have started every game this season are Florida and Georgia.

