Lincoln police respond to hit and run crash involving two stolen vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash in north Lincoln Monday morning, and later learned two of the vehicles involved were reported stolen.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to N 27th Street and Old Dairy Road at approximately 6:54 a.m. and spoke with the victim who had been driving a green Chevy pickup. According to police, the victim said he was traveling southbound on N 27th Street through a green traffic signal when he was struck by a driver in a Honda Accord.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a gold Honda Accord and a red Ford Focus exit onto N 27th Street from a private drive on the east side of N 27th Street. According to police, witnesses said they had seen the two vehicles enter the southbound lanes, where the Honda then struck the Chevy.

Police said the driver of the Honda ran away from the scene. The driver is described as a black male in his teens with longer hair wearing tan clothing. Police said the driver of the Ford Focus didn’t stop.

LPD determined that the Honda Accord had been reported stolen on March 28 from residence near Lewis Avenue and Superior Street and that same morning, a Ford Focus had been reported stolen from a residence near 7th and Superior Streets.

Police said both vehicles were left running or unoccupied while warming up before they were reported stolen.

The 51-year-old victim in the green Chevy pickup was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

