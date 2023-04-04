Lincoln Police strictly enforcing traffic signal violations and distracted driving in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are asking drivers to put their phones on the do not disturb setting while they are driving during Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.

From now until April 22, with the help of a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, the Lincoln Police Department is conducting its ‘Red Light/Distracted Driving’ Traffic Enforcement project. The grant will allow traffic enforcements officers overtime hours to enforce the project, as well as placing additional officers near intersections that have a higher rate of crashes to watch for red light violations.

Lincoln Police said their officers will strictly enforce traffic signal violations and watch for drivers who are texting while driving. Violating a traffic control signal is a $75 fine and texting while driving is a $200 fine.

“I know a lot of vehicles have infotainment centers where there’s a lot of bells and whistles that people are messing with while they’re driving,” Sara Genoways, LPD’s Traffic Sergeant said. “I would just stress that no amount of distraction is worth hurting another person.”

According to the Nebraska chapter of the National Safety Council, Nebraska has seen an increase of 31.7 percent in distracted driving crashes since 2010.

LPD encourages drivers to be aware of traffic signals and put down their phones.

