Lincoln Primary Election Day reminders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday, April 4 is Primary Election Day in Lincoln. City elected offices are on the ballot in odd numbered years. This sets the stage for the General Election on May 2.

The primary ballot includes the races for mayor, city council, and airport authority. For some, school board candidates will be on their ballot. It’s a smaller ballot, but Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said you should give yourself plenty of time heading to the polls.

“You may during peak times, before work, over the lunch hour right after work you may see a higher volume,” Wiltgen said. “I would just allow yourself more time do not wait until the last minute.”

Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In-person voting can only be done at a person’s assigned polling location. A few polling locations were recently changed, but new polling place location cards were sent out. Wiltgen said 34,000 mail-in ballots were sent out. For those who haven’t returned a ballot, the only place you can drop them off now is at the Election Commission office near 46th and Vine Streets.

For some general reminders, campaign items for any candidate like buttons, stickers or t-shirts aren’t allowed in a polling place and it’s illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site.

“Our goal is to run a smooth election; we always have in Lincoln,” Wiltgen said. “We’re looking forward to today being no different.”

Results will be posted on the Election Commission’s website starting at 8 p.m. The first release of those votes is set to include Early Vote Ballots received through Tuesday morning. Provisional Ballots will be counted later this week.

For a full list of the races and candidates, visit our 10/11 NOW voter’s guide.

