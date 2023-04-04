Man tries to stab Lincoln gas station employee with box cutter, police say

Jason Benson
Jason Benson(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man Monday morning after they say he tried to stab a gas station employee in the chest with a box cutter style knife.

Officers were dispatched to the Super C convenience store in downtown Lincoln near 17th and L Streets on Monday at 11:21 a.m.

An employee told police a man purchased food and started eating in the store. The employee said the man became upset when asked to leave. Police said the man pulled out a box cutter and tried to stab the worker in the chest.

The employee did not suffer any injuries because the knife folded upon itself and instead injured the man, later identified as 41-year-old Jason Benson. Benson suffered a laceration to one of his fingers.

Lincoln Police recovered the knife.

Benson was arrested for terroristic threats and was also cited and released for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police release identity of 18-year-old killed at high school party
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Rob Jeffreys
Former Illinois prison director named new Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services director

Latest News

Firefighters were dispatched to a home near 18th and A Streets on Monday at 2:05 p.m.
Six people relocated following electrical fire in duplex in Near South neighborhood
Firefighters were dispatched to a home near 20th and Groveland Streets at 2:48 p.m.
North Lincoln home left with significant damage due to electrical fire
FILE - Nebraska State Capitol building
Nebraska lawmakers form political action committee to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide
WATCH: Huskers hold 8th practice of Spring Football
Huskers hold 8th practice of Spring Football on Tuesday