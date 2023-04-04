Man tries to stab Lincoln gas station employee with box cutter, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man Monday morning after they say he tried to stab a gas station employee in the chest with a box cutter style knife.

Officers were dispatched to the Super C convenience store in downtown Lincoln near 17th and L Streets on Monday at 11:21 a.m.

An employee told police a man purchased food and started eating in the store. The employee said the man became upset when asked to leave. Police said the man pulled out a box cutter and tried to stab the worker in the chest.

The employee did not suffer any injuries because the knife folded upon itself and instead injured the man, later identified as 41-year-old Jason Benson. Benson suffered a laceration to one of his fingers.

Lincoln Police recovered the knife.

Benson was arrested for terroristic threats and was also cited and released for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

