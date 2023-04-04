Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln teen was shot to death at a high school party Friday night, and now, a mother is trying to wrap her head around the fact that her son is gone.

Lincoln Police said that house party was full of high schoolers and investigators are working to track down whoever pulled the trigger on 18-year-old Damien Brave.

Heidi Brave, Damien’s mother, said she’ll always remember Damien as a happy kid.

“He was the life of a party,” Heidi said. “Like, there’s not anybody he couldn’t make smile, just walking into a room seeing his goofy self.”

Heidi said she didn’t have any second thoughts about Damien going to a party last Friday.

“He had work the next day, he had his concert to go to the next day,” Heidi said. “So he was going to be there a short time.”

Police said they were dispatched to a home near North 27th and Fair Streets at around 11:30 p.m. where multiple high-school-age people were fleeing a house party. A short time later, Damien arrived at a Lincoln hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said there are several people of interest.

“We really want to look at every aspect of this incident and make sure that any if it was one or multiple people involved then we’re going to find that out,” Ewins said.

In the meantime, Heidi is grieving the loss of her oldest child and waiting for answers.

“That was a beautiful kid, a beautiful soul,” Heidi said. “Definitely taken away too young. There is no pain in the world that touches this. I don’t think anybody should have to bury their child.

LPD has set up a dedicated tip line for this investigation. That number is 402-441-7333. People can still leave anonymous tips on the crime stoppers website or by calling 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.