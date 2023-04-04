Nebraska City Police K9 honors Iraqi War veteran

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The name Alexander comes from the Greek name Alexandros, meaning defender or warrior.

A name befitting of Corporal Matthew Alexander, who died in Iraq alongside five other soldiers while defending the country in 2007. The memory of this Heartland hero lives on in Nebraska City.

”I wanted to memorialize somebody,” said Nebraska City Police Department Sergeant Chris Richardson, a soldier himself. The K9 unit recently raised $18,000 in two weeks to buy a new K9 with their current one’s retirement.

Richardson wanted to pay tribute to someone like Cpl. Matthew Alexander with his new K9.

The city council ceremoniously welcomed the German Shepherd in honor of the fallen 21-year-old Gretna soldier. Matthew’s parents got to meet the dog first.

Richardson said he’s “really tough, really growly.”

To Matthew’s parents, he was anything but as he nestled right up to Monica and Mel Alexander.

Breeders from the Czech Republic named the dog Alex before Richardson found him. It’s even on his pet passport.

Before honoring Monica and Mel’s son, Richardson tracked down their numbers to ask permission. It took him three lines to get through.

“We had talked for about 45 minutes, getting ready to get off the phone,” said Richardson. “And she said, ‘What’s your dog’s name?’ And I said, ‘His name is Alex.’ And there was a long pause.”

Matthew’s mom said she gasped, shocked.

“I couldn’t even. It took me a second or two. I said, ‘That is what they called him. Alex.’ I was not prepared for that,” said Monica.

“She says all of his friends in the military, they didn’t call him Matthew. They didn’t call him Alexander. They called him Alex. It just seemed like the whole process of this was coming together. That this was something that was meant to be,” said Richardson.

“This story just keeps getting richer,” said Monica. “It’s quite an honor. Quite an honor.”

