Sam Cappos leads nation as top high school thrower

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether it’s shotput or discus, Lincoln East senior Sam Cappos can do it all.

Cappos has cemented himself as one of the best throwers in the country over the past two years and exceeded that ceiling this past week with a discus throw of 192 feet and 3 inches, the farthest throw in the country this season for high school discus throw.

“You just kind of know when something is good or not and it left my hand I was like oh boy this is going to be a big one and I saw it land and it was really deep and I was like okay we got this now,” Cappos said.

The senior, who is committed to Arizona State, credited his coaches and family for his success.

“Obviously we want to build on it and keep that going through the year and we never settle and we want more, we want more for sure,” Lincoln East throws coach Dave Brown said.

Despite being one of the best in the state and the country, Cappos has yet to win a state title in shot put or discus. Placing second in the shot put in 2022 and second in the discus in 2021.

“The jobs not finished, it’s only March and I’m hoping to improve that mark a lot and then go win a state championship this year,” Cappos said.

Not only is Sam Cappos an incredible athlete in the ring but he’s also an incredible person with a passion for helping others. His NIL collaboration, “See Sam Throw,” is helping raise awareness for suicide prevention, a cause that he is very passionate about and that he’s carrying with him to college at ASU.

“we help anyway we can with some donations and just know that everyone is loved and if you’re going through something tough that people love you and people are here to support you. I’d rather go drive and go help somebody rather than have to wake up in the morning knowing that somebody killed themselves,” Cappos said.

Before the state tournament, Cappos looks to break the state record in Discus which currently sits at 203 feet and six inches.

