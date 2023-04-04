Spring soccer game vs. Kansas canceled; NU Adds Creighton to schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday’s soccer match between Nebraska and Kansas at Hibner Stadium has been canceled due to injuries on the Jayhawk team.

Additionally, the Huskers have now added a match against Creighton on Sunday, April 16. The game will be played in Omaha, Neb., at Morrison Stadium with action slated to begin at 1 p.m. CT.

