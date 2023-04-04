Taste of Omaha loses bid for liquor license

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Taste of Omaha may not go on this year.

The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to deny the organizer’s application for a liquor license at Elmwood Park.

Neighbors have fought against holding the festival there again, complaining about traffic and saying the carnival rides and food trucks damage the park.

Taste of Omaha organizers said they had intended to return the festival to the RiverFront, but can’t until next year when Heartland of America Park reopens.

One of the organizers told the City Council the event will not happen if they don’t have a liquor permit. It’s not clear yet if they will attempt to hold it elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police release identity of 18-year-old killed at high school party
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska
Rob Jeffreys
Former Illinois prison director named new Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services director

Latest News

Austin Kelly is charged with robbery in connection with a murder at Fonner Park
Teenager to trial court in connection with Fonner Park murder
Wear Blue Wednesday for the CAC
Wear Blue Wednesday for the CAC
Brandon Dolezal
Former state trooper sentenced to prison for attempted enticement, child pornography
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny...windy...and cool