Teenager to trial court in connection with Fonner Park murder

A 16-year-old boy is headed to adult trial court in connection with a murder last month in Grand Island.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Kelly is charged with felony robbery and two counts of accessory to a felony. On Tuesday a judge transferred his case to Hall County District Court for arraignment April 18. At an arraignment hearing a suspect typically pleads guilty or not guilty to charges faced. Kelly is being held on $500,000 bond.

Court records show police found the body of 62-year-old Todd Scherer at Fonner Park March 10th. He had been shot in the stomach and suffered a large cut to his head. Court documents indicate that Kelly and 20-year-old Logan Hunts Horse of South Dakota went to Walmart after the shooting. When they returned from Walmart, they discovered that Scherer was still alive. Hunts Horse then hit Scherer in the head with a baseball bat.

Hunts Horse is charged with murder, robbery and three weapons charges in connection with Scherer’s death. A hearing on his case is scheduled later this month.

If Kelly is convicted on the robbery charge he could get up to 50 years in prison. A conviction on the accessory charge carries a max penalty of 20 years.

