Threat against Sandy Creek school resolved, lockdown lifted

A threat made against a student prompted a lockdown at Sandy Creek schools Tuesday.
A threat made against a student prompted a lockdown at Sandy Creek schools Tuesday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Neb. (KSNB) - Sandy Creek Public Schools were put in lockdown Tuesday morning after one of its students was reportedly threatened.

A press release from the Clay County Emergency Management office indicated a Sandy Creek student received what was reported as an “outside credible threat.” The school was put on lockdown. The Clay County Sheriff, the Nebraska State Patrol and off-duty law enforcement officers were on scene soon after.

The press release indicated that a suspect was arrested in Hastings and the lockdown was lifted.

The time the events occurred were not included in the press release.

A track meet and a golf meet scheduled at Sandy Creek Tuesday were postponed with make-up dates to be determined later.

Local4 is checking with the school district and law enforcement agencies involved to get more information.

