WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales

A group of orcas was caught on camera attacking gray whales in Monterey Bay. (Source:: KSBW)
By Tom Lopez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSBW) – A drone captured a rare moment out at sea on video.

More than 30 orcas attacked two gray whales in Monterey Bay last week.

Evan Brodsky, a member of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, just happened to witness the attack and was able to record it.

“I have never witnessed anything like this in my life,” he said.

Brodsky, who’s been on boats since he was a child, said it’s not unusual for killer whales to prey on the calves of grey whales in the spring.

But marine biologist Isaak Haberman said it’s not common for the orcas to attack adult gray whales so early in the season. He said they normally look to prey on seals, sea lions and dolphins instead.

“Personally, this is a very special encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The witnesses said the attack lasted for about six hours before the gray whales split up and escaped to shallower waters.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police release identity of 18-year-old killed at high school party
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska
Rob Jeffreys
Former Illinois prison director named new Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services director

Latest News

People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
CUTE: Squirrel goes viral for learning how to ring a bell to get a treat
Previewing race for mayor and voters talk priorities on Election Day
Previewing race for mayor and voters talk priorities on Election Day
Jason Benson
Man tries to stab Lincoln gas station employee with box cutter, police say
Man tries to stab Lincoln gas station employee with box cutter, police say
Man tries to stab Lincoln gas station employee with box cutter, police say
A Lincoln teen was shot to death at a high school party Friday night, and now, a mother is...
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party