Wednesday Forecast: Sunny...windy...and cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another powerful spring weather system exits the area on Wednesday...leaving us with blustery and seasonably chilly conditions for the day before nicer weather returns later this week...

5-Day Outlook (KOLN)

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS will continue across portions of northern and western Nebraska into Wednesday...even as precipitation draws to an end. Northwesterly winds could gust between 35-and-45 mph...causing slippery travel in areas that picked up snow...reduced visibilities...and dropping “feels like” readings into the single-digits below-and-above zero for many by Wednesday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS (KOLN)

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday AM "Feels Like" (KOLN)

Winds should slowly diminish later in the day on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies...but it will be quite chilly for early-April with highs in the 30s...40s...and 50s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Another seasonably cold night on tap for Wednesday night-Thursday morning...with lows in the low teens to low 20s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Thursday afternoon temperatures should warm back into a more “seasonal” range...with 50s and 60s expected pretty much statewide.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Temperatures continue to rise for the upcoming Easter holiday weekend...with highs mainly in the 60s for Friday...and mainly in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. While “most” of the weekend will be dry...we will continue with a small chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night-into-Sunday.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook showcases a “significant” warming trend over the next week...with temperatures heading into the 80s...perhaps even pushing 90° by next Tuesday. The bad news...little in the way of significant precipitation is indicated through the period.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

