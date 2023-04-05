‘Call before you dig’, Black Hills Energy stresses importance of safe digging

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - April is National Safe Digging Month and Black Hills Energy is providing tips on how to stay safe before you start a garden project or dig. As the weather gets nicer, Black Hills Energy encourages homeowners and construction crews to be aware of the dangers when digging so everyone can remain safe.

Tips on how to stay safe when digging includes:

Call or click before you dig. The number one rule is making sure you call the number “811″ at least two full business days in advance before you begin digging so a team can set up utility lines and make sure you are not digging in a potentially dangerous area.

Mark your planned excavation site. You can either spray white paint or use white flags in the area you want to dig. This will help the locator search the area and know what your plans are.

Respect the marks. The lines are there for a reason. Always dig carefully and be on the lookout for weak spots. Just a nick can create a weak spot that could turn into a gas leak, cause an electrical or internet outage, or result in fines or serious injuries.

Don’t rely on old line locate marks. If you don’t dig within 10 business days of having lines marked, call 811 again so they can return to re-mark the lines. Underground conditions, especially on project sites can change.

“The main thing to know is that you cannot dig if your utilities haven’t been marked,” Brandy Johnson with Black Hills Energy said. “Because you don’t know what’s below so its important to make sure you have everything marked and located before you start your project.”

Calling in or submitting a request is free, you do not have to pay for companies to mark their lines.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.