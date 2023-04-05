Cash App founder stabbed to death

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Jason Benson
Man tries to stab Lincoln gas station employee with box cutter, police say
A threat made against a student prompted a lockdown at Sandy Creek schools Tuesday.
Hastings teen arrested following threat at Sandy Creek Schools

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
The 10/11 Golden Apple Award winner for March 2023 is Sarah Burr, a middle school history...
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction