Dozens walk to raise awareness for People’s City Mission and Cornhusker Bank’s ‘Day without Shoes Campaign’

By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cornhusker Bank and the People’s City Mission are celebrating their 13th annual ‘Day without Shoes Campaign’ by collecting shoes for impoverished and homeless people.

On Wednesday, over 70 people gathered at Cornhusker Bank on ‘O’ Street to walk over a mile to the People’s City Mission Help Center near N 68th and P Streets to raise awareness for the campaign.

At least five people walked barefoot.

”On behalf of the homeless and impoverished in the city, shoes matter, they matter a lot,” Tom Barber, CEO of People’s City Mission, said. “What you’re doing with this drive is impacting people in ways you really can’t imagine.”

Since 2011, Cornhusker Bank and the People’s City Mission have raised over $100,000 and collected over 236,000 pairs of shoes.

People wishing to donate new or used shoes can do so at Cornhusker Bank or hundreds of other participating businesses listed here. Collection will continue until April 15.

