Driver crashes into Lincoln Southwest cement sign and leaves scene, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after someone crashed their pickup into a cement sign at Lincoln Southwest High School and left the scene.

Police said the crash was reported Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. Officers learned a black Dodge Ram was traveling west on Pine Lake Road when it crossed through the intersection at 14th Street and continued onto school grounds. LPD said the driver crashed into a concrete sign that displays the name of the school.

The driver initially walked away from the truck but an officer located them a short distance away, police said. They were taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still underway.

Southwest High School Principal John Matzen sent an email to staff and families letting them know about the incident and that extra officers would be present Wednesday morning.

“Lincoln Police have assured us there is no current threat to our staff, students or building,” Principal Matzen said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.