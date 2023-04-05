Inmate missing from community corrections facility

Matthew Lyons
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha on Tuesday. Matthew Lyons left the facility Tuesday evening and was last seen near the Open Door Mission.

Lyons started his sentence May 11, 2010. He is serving a 6-year-166-months to 10-year-298-month sentence out of Lancaster County for possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and second-degree forgery.  He is scheduled for a parole hearing in July 2023.

Lyons is a 40-year old white male, 5′11, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

